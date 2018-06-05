Scam circulating in Lincoln County

A recent scam in Lincoln County demands residents pay a fine to avoid arrest.

Deputies say scammers are posing as officers and claiming to have a warrant for the victim's arrest. The caller then demands payment to prevent the arrest.

The request often includes wiring payments through a prepaid credit card. "This is a scam!" deputies say.

Deputies recommend looking for the following signs to spot a scammer:

If there is an outstanding warrant for your arrest you will not receive a phone call first. If you are really in trouble with the law you will know it. A deputy will knock on your door or you will receive a certified piece of mail informing you of any legal action being taken against you.

If the caller refuses to give you a mailing address or phone number

If the caller asks for personal financial or sensitive information

And if they threatened to have you arrested or to report you to a law enforcement agency.

Deputies say if you are contacted by someone who claims to have a warrant for your arrest, to ask the caller for a name, company, street address and telephone number.

"Contact your local law enforcement agency if you feel you are in danger from the threat," deputies say, and "Never give out your personal information over the phone such as date of birth, bank account, credit card information or social security number."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.