Large number of storms, fires, put strain on Red Cross emergency funds

A large number of house fires and homes damaged by storms resulting in residents being displaced has put a strain on the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Recently the Red Cross was given an additional $9000 by the Rowan County United Way to disperse to displaced residents.

“If the amount of dollars that we have set aside, allocated if you will, for the Red Cross disasters, is exceeded, they can come back to us and appeal for more dollars and if we have successful campaigns, we’re able to fund those too and we have been able to do that," said Bill Burgin, head of allocations for the Rowan County United Way. “By funding the United Way they are in effect helping people who have had disasters in their local community.”

Within the last year there have been several fires that displaced residents, including one house fire that displaced six people. In each case the Red Cross responds to offer help to the victims.

The most recent examples occurred over the past weekend. Two separate storms, one on Saturday, one on Sunday, caused to trees to fall over and heavily damage homes in the Rockwell area. In both cases the Red Cross had to help the displaced residents.

“3-4 nights at the hotel, help through food, clothes, whatever you need, so that’s what we’re doing," said Debbie Bell. Bell's home is uninhabitable due to a crack in the ceiling.

She says the help from the Red Cross is vital for her and her husband.

“That’s a big help," Bell added, "I wouldn’t know what to do.”

Burgin pointed out that by giving locally to the United Way, the money can directly benefit those in Rowan County who have been affected by disaster.

“That is indeed how we in the community help each other," Burgin added.

