Missing NC teenager may be in or around Gastonia

Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing North Carolina teenager they believe may be in or around Gastonia.

Summer Elaine Pace, 16, was reported missing from her home in Rutherford County. She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.

Pace is described as a white female, 5'8" tall and 180 lbs. She has long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue and white striped shirt.

Deputies say Pace may be driving a silver 2003 Ford Focus hatchback with NC plates ELH-9498. The vehicle may have a child's car seat in it and has a dent on the rear, passenger side.

Anyone who sees Pace or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

