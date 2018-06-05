Former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman announces lymphoma diagnosis

A former general manager with the Carolinas Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon that he will undergo treatment for lymphoma.

Dave Gettleman, who served as the general manager for the Panthers between 2013 and 2016, said that he has "undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future."

Gettleman is now the general manager for the New York Giants. The announcement was posted on the football team's website.

In his announcement, Gettleman said he learned he had lymphoma during an annual physical.

“The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I," Gettleman's statement said.

He said he plans to continue to work "as much as the treatment process will allow," he said.

Gettleman released this statement:

“I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance. And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support."

He ended his statement by stating that he's looking forward to being apart of the Giants' team this season. "I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be.”

The Carolina Panthers fired Gettleman in July 2017. The team made the announcement just eight days before the start of Carolina’s 2017 training camp.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Before joining Carolina, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments, the team reports.

"Carolina finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman’s first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship," a release from the Panthers said.

In March, Gettleman weighed in on the sale of the Carolina Panthers, expressing a level of concern regarding the team’s state of affairs.

“There’s a lot of people down there I really care about,” he said of the franchise.

Gettleman would not elaborate on the mechanics connected to the sale of the organization or investigation into owner Jerry Richardson related to alleged workplace violations.

“I feel badly about it,” Gettleman said. ”It is what it is, but I do feel badly for them as people, because it’s hard.”

