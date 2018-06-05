Nearly 20,000 south Charlotte, Ballantyne residents without power

A power outage is affecting nearly 20,000 south Charlotte residents Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 19,000 people who live in the areas of south Charlotte and Ballantyne are without power. The outages were first reported around 11:45 a.m.

Officials with Duke Energy said they have restored power to nearly 14,000 customers. Crews are currently working to restore power to the rest of the affected residents.

There's no word on what caused the outages but, officials say, the outages resulted from a "transmission-based issue."

The outages are affecting residents who live along Providence Road and Ardrey Kell Road. The majority of those affected live in the Piper Glen Estates and Providence Crossing neighborhoods.

Power is expected to be restored between 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling near Interstate 485 and the area of Johnson Road and Rea Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Police said multiple traffic lights are malfunctioning due to power outages in the area.

