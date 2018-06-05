Ron Rivera nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Panthers head coach has a chance to join an exclusive club: the College Football Hall of Fame. On Monday, it was announced that Ron Rivera, along with 81 other nominees, were named to the Class of 2019 ballot.

In order to be eligible, you must be at least ten years removed from your final year of college football. Rivera played at the University of California from 1979-1983, where he led the team in tackles in his final three seasons.

Rivera was also a Lombardi Award Finalist, East-West Shrine Game MVP, consensus All-American and Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 1983.

The 2019 class will be unveiled on Jan. 7, the same day as the College Football Playoff National Championship.

