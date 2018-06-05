Event timeline paints picture of landslide, deadly explosion at Watauga Co. home

A deadly explosion happened following a gas leak triggered by a landslide at a home in Watauga County last Wednesday, emergency officials say.

Officials say they responded to an explosion at a home in the 200 block of Pine Ridge, where they found James "Jim" Lanford and Audri Lanford dead among debris from the home.

A landslide reportedly happened first, which impacted the LP gas regulator that serviced the home. Officials say a strong odor of LP gas was detected at the home around 2:30 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m., James Landford called Suburban Propane, who assisted him in turning off the LP supply at the tank. The Landfords then attempted to ventilate the home of the fumes.

The power to a backup water heater was turned on around 5:08 p.m., officials say, and an explosion at the home was reported minutes later - at 5:11 p.m.

"Due to the complexity of the investigation, unstable conditions, and complications of severe weather; the investigation was lengthy," emergency officials say. "There have been many theories and much speculation about how this tragedy occurred."

Multiple agencies assisted in the deadly incident.

"Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims including the residents of the Heavenly Mountain Community," emergency officials said.

