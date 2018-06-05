Two killed, road closed in north Charlotte crash

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of IBM Drive, near Elevation Church-University City.More >>
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of IBM Drive, near Elevation Church-University City.More >>
In April and May, inspectors visited nearly 900 pools and close to 80 were out of compliance or had health or safety issues.More >>
In April and May, inspectors visited nearly 900 pools and close to 80 were out of compliance or had health or safety issues.More >>
Home prices and rents in Charlotte have risen much faster than wages in Charlotte, and that, combined with a building boom focused on high-end apartments, is driving the city's growing affordability problem.More >>
Home prices and rents in Charlotte have risen much faster than wages in Charlotte, and that, combined with a building boom focused on high-end apartments, is driving the city's growing affordability problem.More >>
"All of a sudden I noticed...that the camera (on the baby monitor) was moving...and it was panning over to our bed: The exact spot that I breastfeed my son every day."More >>
"All of a sudden I noticed...that the camera (on the baby monitor) was moving...and it was panning over to our bed: The exact spot that I breastfeed my son every day."More >>
The manager of the Kannapolis Intimidators, Justin Jirschele, earned a spot on the 2018 South Atlantic All-Star Team alongside seven of his players.More >>
The manager of the Kannapolis Intimidators, Justin Jirschele, earned a spot on the 2018 South Atlantic All-Star Team alongside seven of his players.More >>