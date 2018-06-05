Two killed, road closed in north Charlotte crash

Two people were killed in a wreck that closed part of Interstate 485 in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Two people inside a car that collided with a tractor-trailer were killed. The car appeared to be stuck underneath the tractor-trailer.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m.

Traffic Accident / Entrapment; in the area of West WT Harris Blvd @ I-485; 2 patients pinned; seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 5, 2018

I-485 inner was closed to WT Harris Boulevard and WT Harris Boulevard was closed at Northlake West Drive due to the crash. The victims' names were not released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Westbound W W.T. Harris Blvd is closed at Northlake West Drive. The ramp from inner 485 to Harris is also closed. These roads will be closed for several hours. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 5, 2018

It is unclear whether anyone else was injured or what caused the crash.

