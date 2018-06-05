Two killed, road closed in north Charlotte crash

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around 9:30 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men reportedly pulled a gun on a woman who was stopped at a stop sign on State Street at Whitehaven Avenue around 3:30 a.m.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal who was killed when her father drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant in May as his family ate inside.More >>
Police in Salisbury are investigating the theft of a new car from a local dealership. According to the report, a red, 2018 Dodge Charger was taken from Gerry Wood Auto on Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
A pedestrian was struck in east Charlotte Monday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road around 10 p.m. An adult male was transported to the hospital life threatening injuries.More >>
