Two killed, road closed in north Charlotte crash

Two people were killed in a wreck that closed part of Interstate 485 in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around 9:30 a.m. and said two people were pinned. MEDIC said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Accident / Entrapment; in the area of West WT Harris Blvd @ I-485; 2 patients pinned; seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 5, 2018

I-485 inner was closed to WT Harris Boulevard and WT Harris Boulevard was closed at Northlake West Drive due to the crash. The victims' names were not released.

It is unclear whether anyone else was injured or what caused the crash.

