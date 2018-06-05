Driver, passenger killed in northeast Charlotte crash identified

A driver and passenger killed in a wreck in north Charlotte Tuesday morning have been identified by police as 36-year-old Anoulame J. Thayorath and 29-year-old Amber Nichole Edwards.

The deadly crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485 when a car and tractor-trailer collided.

Upon arrival, officials say it appeared that a Nissan Murano struck the side of a tractor-trailer in the intersection. The vehicle had come to rest under the trailer, according to a report.

The driver of the Nissan, Thayorath, and front seat passenger, Edwards, were both pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the Nissan was traveling on I-485 inner loop and exited onto the off ramp to West W.T. Harris Boulevard when it failed to stop at a red light and sped through the intersection at an excessive speed striking the truck belonging to AAA Cooper Transportation.

The truck had the green signal and was accelerating into the intersection during the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck immediately brought his car to a stop after the wreck and remained on the scene to be screened for any impairment which was not detected, according to officials.

Traffic Accident / Entrapment; in the area of West WT Harris Blvd @ I-485; 2 patients pinned; seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 5, 2018

I-485 inner was closed to WT Harris Boulevard and WT Harris Boulevard was closed at Northlake West Drive due to the crash. The roadway reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

The next of kin of the driver and passenger killed have been identified.

