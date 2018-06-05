Woman carjacked in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman carjacked in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was not injured when she was carjacked in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men reportedly pulled a gun on a woman who was stopped at a stop sign on State Street at Whitehaven Avenue around 3:30 a.m. 

Police say the men then stole the woman's Honda Fit. Officers have not found the stolen vehicle. 

No other details were released. 

