Woman carjacked in west Charlotte

A woman was not injured when she was carjacked in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men reportedly pulled a gun on a woman who was stopped at a stop sign on State Street at Whitehaven Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the men then stole the woman's Honda Fit. Officers have not found the stolen vehicle.

No other details were released.

