Funeral arrangements set for Gaston County deputy killed when father drove into restaurant

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal who was killed when her father drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant in May as his family ate inside.

Services for Katelyn Self will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Assembly of God on South Myrtle School Road in Gastonia. She was killed when her father, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant in Bessemer City on May 20.

Katelyn Self worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office and had been with the department for four years.

Deputies posted on Facebook about Katelyn Self's death shortly after the incident occurred.

"Today we lost one of our own, Corporal Katelyn Self, in a tragic incident that occurred while she was not on duty. Katelyn has served the Sheriff’s Office for four years and was a deputy in the jail. Our hearts are broken and we ask for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, not only for Katelyn’s family and friends, but also her brothers and sisters in uniform."

Roger's daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, was also killed during the incident. Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Roger's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. Josh and several other family members were also injured in the alleged attack.

Roger Self reportedly came into the restaurant with his family before getting up and leaving, sources say. That's when he then allegedly drove his car into the building. "Roger got up...the next thing you know he came through the window," the family's pastor said.

The family had previously attended church together prior to meeting at the restaurant, according to Rammell.

Amanda Self's funeral was held on Sunday at the Bethlehem Church in Gaston County.

"She is not in this basket or box, whatever you want to call this thing. She is standing before the throne of God, praising Him because of the gospel we just sang about," a loved one said.

"Amanda was a rock. A rock of which many medical professionals looked as an example to build a foundation."

Some of her coworkers took the stage to talk about a woman who touched a lot of lives through her profession, had a laugh that was contagious, never said anything bad about the next person and the list goes on.

"Compassion. Kind. Gentle, gentle with her words and gentle with her ways," a loved one said.

The most touching part of the entire service came when Amanda Self's youngest child, Kaleb Self, made his way to the podium to share his own heart-felt message to his mom.

"The speech that I wrote about my mom is that she was a lovely person in the world and we love her so much and that she knows we love her too," Caleb Self said.

Pastor Austin Ramell said that Katelyn Self and Amanda Self "are basking in the glory of heaven."

Roger Self is charged with murder in the case. He is currently behind bars.

According to Ramell, Roger Self's mental wellbeing was the contributing factor in this incident. He had reportedly started reaching out to his wife and church leaders two months prior to the tragedy with concerns of his mental state.

Ramell said Roger Self had been suffering from "severe depression and severe anxiety." "It was a roller coaster...the last few days it went from bad to really bad," the pastor said.

The family's pastor said the church had pointed Roger Self toward psychiatrists and offered him help for his mental health.

"At the end of the day, we were all unable to help our friend and the result was his mental state carried him to an act that the Roger Self who we all known would have without hesitation called absolutely insane and evil," the pastor said. "Roger deeply loved his family. He deeply loved the daughter he killed. He deeply loved the daughter-in-law he killed. Mental illness is real and yesterday we saw absolutely horrifying testimony of that reality."

Family members will receive friends prior to Katelyn Self's funeral beginning at 2 p.m. Condolences can be made here.

