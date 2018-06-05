Police investigating theft of new car from dealership

The stolen car is similar to the one pictured here. (Source: edmunds,com)

Police in Salisbury are investigating the theft of a new car from a local dealership.

According to the report, a red, 2018 Dodge Charger was taken from Gerry Wood Auto on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The car is valued at more than $42,000.

The theft occurred sometime within the past two weeks according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

