Public hearing on Salisbury City budget today at 5

Residents will be able to share thoughts on the proposed FY 2018-19 City of Salisbury budget on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

The proposed budget, presented by City Manager Lane Bailey, includes a one-cent property tax increase and a 2.15 percent increase in water and sewer rates. The one-cent tax increase would raise the city rate from .7096 to .7196, and would generate $280,421 for the city’s General Fund.

An average monthly residential water and sewer bill for a customer using 5,000 gallons per month would increase to $69.76, representing an increase of $1.45 for the month, or less than 5 cents per day.

The proposed budget includes salary increases for public services department employees and could include raises for fire department employees.

City Council will not vote on the budget today, but will take comments from citizens.

The Salisbury City Council will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 217 South Main Street.

