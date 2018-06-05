Wreck shuts down several lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte

A wreck shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte for some time Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-85 at Exit 38, which is near I-77. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m.

The wreck has closed three lanes on I-85 southbound, the NCDOT reported.

The lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the wreck. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

