Wreck shuts down several lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte

Dwight Clark, who starred at Charlotte’s Garinger High and played at Clemson in the 1970s before scoring an iconic touchdown immortalized as “The Catch” for the San Francisco 49ers, died Monday of complications from ALS. He was 61.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-85 at Exit 39 which is near I-77. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m.More >>
Morrow Mountain State Park now has an additional 45 acres of land along beautiful Mountain Creek, thanks to a partnership project between the property owners, Ron and Nancy Bryant, the Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central NC and North Carolina State Parks.More >>
Residents will be able to share thoughts on the proposed FY 2018-19 City of Salisbury budget on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.More >>
According to Matthews police, an overnight wreck knocked out a traffic light on Highway 51 and Phillips Road. Police tweeted about the incident around 6:40 a.m.More >>
