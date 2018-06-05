Crash knocks out traffic light on Matthews road - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash knocks out traffic light on Matthews road

(WBTV graphic)
MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

A crash has knocked out a traffic light in Matthews Tuesday morning. 

According to Matthews police, an overnight wreck knocked out a traffic light on Highway 51 and Phillips Road. Police tweeted about the incident around 6:40 a.m. 

It is unclear when the light will be repaired. 

Drivers are asked to take Interstate 485 as an alternate route. 

No other details were released. 

