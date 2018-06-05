Crash knocks out traffic light on Matthews road

A crash has knocked out a traffic light in Matthews Tuesday morning.

According to Matthews police, an overnight wreck knocked out a traffic light on Highway 51 and Phillips Road. Police tweeted about the incident around 6:40 a.m.

Traffic Alert - Please be aware that the traffic light at Hwy. 51 and Phillips road is out due to an overnight crash. Duke Energy is on scene, but there is no estimate on when repairs will be completed. Please plan an alternate route of I-485. — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) June 5, 2018

It is unclear when the light will be repaired.

Drivers are asked to take Interstate 485 as an alternate route.

No other details were released.

