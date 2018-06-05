Multiple people flee after stolen vehicle crashes in east Charlotte, police say

No one has been arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a tree at an entrance to an apartment complex on English Hills Drive and overturned. The wreck happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Multiple people ran from the vehicle after the crash, according to police. The vehicle had been stolen out of the University City area in northeast Charlotte, officers say.

No other details were released.

