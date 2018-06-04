Duke advances to baseball super regionals

Entering tournament play last week, the Duke Blue Devils had not won a NCAA Tournament game in 61 years.

But they got that done last Friday and Monday they beat the University of Georgia in back to back games in the Athens regionals 8-4 in the opener and 8-5 in the championship.

With those victories the Blue Devils advanced to the super regionals where they will face nationally ranked Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

