Duke advances to baseball super regionals - | WBTV Charlotte

Duke advances to baseball super regionals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Entering tournament play last week, the Duke Blue Devils had not won a NCAA Tournament game in 61 years. 

But they got that done last Friday and Monday they beat the University of Georgia in back to back games in the Athens regionals 8-4 in the opener and 8-5 in the championship. 

With those victories the Blue Devils advanced to the super regionals where they will face nationally ranked Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly