Pedestrian struck by loud truck in southeast Charlotte dies

A man seriously injured after being struck by a truck in southeast Charlotte Monday night has died.

The incident happened in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road around 10 p.m.

Police said 21-year-old Harvey Lee Pettis IV was crossing the road to visit a friend when a white pick-up truck with a loud exhaust hit him.

Pettis was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tuesday, police said Pettis died.

Officers say the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. The white truck has damage to the front end, possibly headlight damage, CMPD says.

The truck was last seen traveling on Idlewild Road towards Margaret Wallace Road.

Idlewild Road was shut down in both directions for some time as crews cleared the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

