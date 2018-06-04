Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in east Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck in east Charlotte Monday night.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road around 10 p.m.

An adult male was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to police the suspected vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, fled the scene.

Idlewild Road is shut down in both directions as crews work to clear the scene.

