Man struck by a truck, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a truck in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road around 10 p.m. Police said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver of the suspected vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, reportedly fled from the scene.

Idlewild Road was shut down in both directions for some time as crews cleared the scene.

No arrests have been made.

