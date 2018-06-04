One person seriously injured in reported shooting in east Charlo - | WBTV Charlotte

One person seriously injured in reported shooting in east Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Officials are responding to a reported shooting in east Charlotte Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Holly Grove Court.

According to Medic, one person has life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly