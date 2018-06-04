Cabarrus Co. officials searching for man accused of armed robbery

Cabarrus County officials are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery Monday afternoon.

Deputies say around 11:23 a.m. they responded to Fox Chase Drive in the Park Creek neighborhood. When they arrived they spoke with the victim and witnesses who described the man as a white male in his mid 40's with curly and partially gray hair, wearing a burgundy sleeveless tank top and blue jean shorts.

According to deputies, the robber drove into the neighborhood and approached a landscaping worker. The robber got out of the vehicle and offered a bottle of water and then brandished a revolver gun pointing it towards the victim demanding that he give him everything he had.

The robber abandoned his own vehicle and stole the victim's truck as he fled the area. Deputies say they located the stolen vehicle a short distance away however the man had fled on foot.

Officials say they identified the robber as Chad Kendrick Hinson based on vehicle registration, identification left on the scene and detailed witness statements.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect despite canvassing the area.

Hinson's red 1995 Toyota Tacoma with South Carolina tags MWX-182 was seized by detectives along with other evidence.

Warrants for armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle are in the process of being obtained by detectives.

If anyone is aware of Hinson's whereabouts call Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.

