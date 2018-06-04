Woman charged with DWI in crash that left several children injured in Charlotte

A woman was charged with DWI in a crash that left six children and another woman injured in southwest Charlotte Monday evening.

CMPD detectives charged 34-year-old Jennifer Webster with driving while impaired and three counts of felony serious Injury by vehicle.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the wreck happened at 6:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tyvola Center Drive and S. Tryon Street.

An investigation determined Webster was driving a 2015 Honda Civic and turned left from Tyvola Centre Drive onto South Tryon Street into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by one woman and six children.

The Honda struck the right side of the Tahoe causing the Tahoe to flip and slide to a stop.

MEDIC responded and transported Webster, the other woman and the six children to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

The children injured in the crash include an 11-year-old, 10-year-old, 7-year-old, 5-year-old, 2-year-old and an 11-month-old.

Police say the 11-year-old suffered a life-threatening injury, while the 10-year-old and the 7-year-old suffered serious injuries. The other children suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 704-432-2169.

