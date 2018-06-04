Seven people injured in southwest Charlotte crash

Seven people were injured in a car crash in southwest Charlotte Monday evening.

The wreck happened at 6:24 p.m. near the intersection of Tyvola Center Drive and S. Tryon Street.

According to police, the crash involved a Honda Civic occupied by an adult female driver and a Chevy Tahoe that flipped over during the collision. All six occupants of the Tahoe, the driver and five children, were transported to the hospital. A 10-year-old male is in critical condition, according to officials.

The driver of the Civic was also transported to the hospital.

No names have been released.

No further information has been released.

