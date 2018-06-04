Eight people injured in southwest Charlotte crash

Eight people were injured in a car crash in southwest Charlotte Monday evening.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Tyvola Centre Drive and S. Tryon Street. Medic said all eight patients were taken to Carolinas Medical Center from the scene.

Four of the patients had very serious injuries, Medic said, while four suffered minor injuries.

No names have been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

No further information has been released.

