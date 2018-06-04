CMS teachers address county commissioners over pay, other issues

Cabarrus County officials are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery Monday afternoon. Deputies say around 11:23 a.m. they responded to Fox Chase Drive in the Park Creek neighborhood.More >>
Not just high water and flooding, but also the potential for driftwood and tree stumps, and the risk of damaging outboard hardware attached to power boats if they get tangled in the wrong places.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) teachers say they are ready to advocate for better pay and more resources for their students.More >>
The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Tyvola Centre Drive and S. Tryon Street.More >>
A ride at an amusement park has resumed operations after a bumper car caught fire Monday afternoon. The bumper car caught fire around 12:30 p.m. at the Dog'ems ride at Carowinds. Officials say the passenger had exited the car before the fire and was not injured.More >>
