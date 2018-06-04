DOT adds new Charlotte to Raleigh round-trip train

Beginning Monday, June 4, those using NC By Train’s passenger rail service to travel between Raleigh and Charlotte will have additional schedule options to choose from, with a fourth daily round trip. Tickets are on sale now at NCByTrain.org.

This new trip will allow passengers to customize their travel with a schedule that works best for them.

Beginning June 4, the new daily round trip schedule is as follows:

• Piedmont Train 77 will depart Raleigh at 3 p.m., and arrive in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m.

• Piedmont Train 78 will depart Charlotte at 7 p.m., and arrive in Raleigh at 10:11 p.m.

Additionally, all train schedules are changing for the Piedmont and Carolinian trains. View new schedules here:http://www.ncbytrain.org/download/piedmont-carolinian-2018-schedule.pdf

These trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak. Daily round trips from Raleigh to Charlotte are available, with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis.

To purchase tickets, view schedules for all trains (including the upcoming, additional daily round trip) and more, visit NCByTrain.org or call 800-BY-TRAIN.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.