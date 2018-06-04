7th grader offers simple surprise for teacher who made her 'excited about science'

When you get an e-mail from a 13-year-old who’s almost screaming for your attention, your attention it gets.

Kenzie Lail used her mom’s e-mail address to write a note to WBTV Good News asking for us to come do a story on her science teacher at Arndt Middle School in Hickory.

Scott Frank has been teaching at the Catawba County school for 28 years.

According to Kenzie in her note, “I haven't liked science since second grade and now I am in the 7th grade and can't get enough of science so I was hoping you could somehow find a way to show this GOOD NEWS STORY ABOUT MY SCIENCE TEACHER and how much he is a blessing to me.”

Her idea of a surprise was simple, and we were more than happy to help. Check out the video story to see a simple thank you for a hard working teacher.

