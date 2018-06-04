Bumper car at Carowinds caught fire, no one was injured

A ride at an amusement park has resumed operations after a bumper car caught fire Monday afternoon.

The bumper car caught fire around 12:30 p.m. at the Dog'ems ride at Carowinds. Officials say the passenger had exited the car before the fire and was not injured.

The ride attendant immediately responded to the bumper car with a fire extinguisher as trained, according to a Carowinds spokesperson.

The ride has been inspected and has resumed normal operations.

