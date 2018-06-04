Davidson to play Temple in hoops in 2018

For the first time since 1967, Davidson and Temple will meet in basketball as they will meet in the first ever Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic.

The game will take place on December 15 at historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic," said Davidson head coach Bob McKillop in a press release. "Playing a very challenging opponent like Temple, competing against a superb coach like Fran Dunphy, and being in the exciting venue of Atlantic City all combine to make this experience one that we feel very fortunate to be part of."

In their only meeting, Davidson beat Temple 63-60 back in 1967.

The Wildcats bring back the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in Kellan Grady. Grady averaged 18 points per game as a freshman. He will be joined in the back court by Jon Axel Gudmundsson. Gudmundsson was 5th in the league in assist as he averaged 5.1 per contest while averaging 13 points per game.

The Boardwalk Classic is a one day triple header that will also feature a couple of ACC teams. NC State will take on Penn State and Virginia Tech will also face Washington.

