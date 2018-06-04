May named International League Batter of the Week

Charlotte Knights outfield Jacob May has won International League Batter of the Week which was announced Monday.

May hit .429 last week going 12 for 28 at the plate with six runs scored, a homerun and five RBI in seven games.

He’s also in the middle of an eight game hitting streak featuring five multi-hit games over that eight game stretch. You can see May up close and personal

the next several days with Charlotte opening a six game homestand starting Tuesday against Syracuse.

The Chiefs are in for a three game set to be followed by a three game series against Lehigh Valley.

WBTV will have Knights coverage throughout the homestand.

