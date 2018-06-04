Former Mallard Creek HS star makes CFL debut

Former Mallard Creek football star Anthony Covington made his debut with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in the team’s first preseason game.

Covington turned in three tackles in the contest. He played in 29 games with the Charlotte 49ers in three seasons and is the all-time career leader in pass breakups with 17.

He joins a number of former 49ers’ players in the pro ranks including the likes of Larry Ogunjobi with the Cleveland Browns and Austin Duke who is currently on the Carolina Panthers roster.

