No injuries reported when train derails in Lancaster County

Beginning Monday, June 4, those using NC By Train’s passenger rail service to travel between Raleigh and Charlotte will have additional schedule options to choose from, with a fourth daily round trip.More >>
A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a man in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night.More >>
A ride at an amusement park has resumed operations after a bumper car caught fire Monday afternoon. The bumper car caught fire around 12:30 p.m. at the Dog'ems ride at Carowinds. Officials say the passenger had exited the car before the fire and was not injured.More >>
The study is the largest ever done on breast cancer treatment, and the results are expected to spare up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States - and many more elsewhere - the ordeal and expense of these drugs.More >>
Officials say seven cargo compartments of a train with Lancaster and Chester (L&C) Railroad derailed from the track.More >>
