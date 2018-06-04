No injuries reported when train derails in Lancaster County

Emergency crews responded to a train that partially derailed in Lancaster County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near W. Manor Drive off of Meeting Street, or SC Hwy 9. Officials say seven cargo compartments of a train with Lancaster and Chester (L&C) Railroad derailed from the track.

According to Lancaster County Emergency Management, the cars were carrying ground soybean.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have caused the derailment, but L&C is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.