Woman charged with murder in 2017 Charlotte homicide case

A woman wanted in connection with a 2017 homicide investigation in Charlotte turned herself in on Monday.

Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, 24, is charged with murder in the death of Antwain Maurice Price. Price was killed on December 14, his birthday, along the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive.

Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie, 33, was arrested in Florida on May 6. He is also charged with murder in Price's death, among other charges.

Previous: Charlotte man wanted in 2017 murder arrested in Florida

According to police, Abercrombie knew that he was wanted and was reportedly traveling along interstates and possibly staying in motels in Columbia and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Investigators have not said what evidence led to Robinson or Abercrombie being named as suspects.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.