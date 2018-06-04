Charlotte 49ers sign guard Malik Martin

Charlotte 49ers men's basketball coach Ron Sanchez continues to round out his first class as he signed guard Malik Martin to a National Letter of Intent.

Martin is a 6 foot 4 guard out of Staten Island, New York who averaged 21.8 point, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks per game as a senior.

"We are happy to welcome Malik to Niner Nation," said Sanchez in a press release provided by the school. "His toughness and competitive spirit will be a good addition to our basketball family."

"Charlotte has a beautiful campus," said Martin in a press release. "I really loved everything about the school. I am really excited to help build with Coach Sanchez something special at Charlotte."

In his junior year, Martin averaged 18.2 points per game.

He finished his 4 year at Curtis High School as the program's all time leading scorer with 1,918 points. He is also 2nd all time on the Staten Island high school scoring list.

Martin's brother played big time college basketball as well as Hassan Martin starred at Rhode Island and was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions.

Coach Sanchez first recruiting class also include 6 foot 8 forward Dravon Mangum, 6 foot 2 guard Cooper Robb, 6 foot 2 guard Jordan Shepherd who is a transfer from Oklahoma, and 6 foot 7 guard Brandon Younger.

