Charlotte Knights have league's best record since Memorial Day

The Knights return to BB&T BallPark on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand, starting with a three-game series with Syracuse.

Charlotte may have the worst record in the International League South Division, but the Knights also have the league’s best record since Memorial Day.

Charlotte has won six of their last eight games, and are now 7.5 games back of Durham for first place. Hitting has been a struggle at times, but pitching is what’s keeping the Knights in the hunt.

With a little help from former NC State star and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rendon, the Knights have only given up more than five runs one time in their past ten games.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Knights schedule:

Tuesday, June 5th: Vs. Syracuse (Nationals affiliate) at 7:04

Wednesday, June 6th: Vs. Syracuse at 7:04

Thursday, June 7th: Vs. Syracuse at 7:04

Friday, June 8th: Vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies affiliate) at 7:04

Saturday, June 9th: Vs. Lehigh Valley at 7:04

Sunday, June 10th: Vs. Lehigh Valley at 2:05

After this homestand, the Knights hit the road for a six-game trip with stops in Durham and Norfolk.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.