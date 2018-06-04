NC man dies after boat gets sucked into raging flow of dam floodgate

Charlotte may have the worst record in the International League South Division, but the Knights also have the league’s best record since Memorial Day.More >>
Charlotte may have the worst record in the International League South Division, but the Knights also have the league’s best record since Memorial Day.More >>
A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a man in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night.More >>
A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a man in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night.More >>
Witnesses said the men were trying to maneuver their 22-foot fishing boat to the middle of the dam about 10 a.m. Saturday when it got too close to a floodgate and was sucked into the raging flow, reported a statement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.More >>
Witnesses said the men were trying to maneuver their 22-foot fishing boat to the middle of the dam about 10 a.m. Saturday when it got too close to a floodgate and was sucked into the raging flow, reported a statement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 14800 block of Steele Creek Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 14800 block of Steele Creek Road.More >>
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of IBM Drive, near Elevation Church-University City.More >>
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of IBM Drive, near Elevation Church-University City.More >>