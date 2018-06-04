Sun Valley's Sam Howell ranks among nation's best

Sun Valley quarterback Sam Howell has made his way into the national spotlight. Each year 247Sports, a national recruiting website, documents the nations best high school quarterbacks, and this year Howell is included.

The Spartans signal-caller is ranked as one of the 11 elite quarterbacks in the class of 2018.

Here’s what the recruiting website had to say about Howell’s abilities: A thick, stocky quarterback who can shrug off a free rusher and extend plays with his legs is also an extremely natural thrower.

Howell will play his final season with Sun Valley this year before moving to Tallahassee to join the Florida State Seminoles for the fall of 2019.

