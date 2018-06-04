Panthers begin week three of OTAs

With the 2018 Mandatory Minicamp on the horizon, the Carolina Panthers kicked off their third and final week of OTAs Monday morning.

Trai Turner, who was wearing a brace on his left knee, didn’t practice with the team today. Instead, the three-time pro bowler worked with the training staff on the side. When asked about Turner’s status, Head Coach Ron Rivera said Turner will be just fine and that there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Speaking of Turner, today brought another chance for new offensive coordinator Norv Turner to work with his group, which includes second-year running back Christian McCaffrey.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” McCaffrey said after the session. “I think we’re all excited to learn from him, obviously he’s had a lot of success in the past.”

While this is certainly a crucial time for Tuner to install his offense, it’s also a time for McCaffrey to show the skills that he learned over his rookie season in the NFL.

“Really like the growth we saw in Christian and just learning how to do things the right way,” Rivera said. “I feel very comfortable that Norv will find ways to use him and get the ball to him."

In 2017, McCaffrey ran the ball 117 times for a total of 435 yards, an average of 3.7 yards per carry. As a receiver, the Colorado native had 80 receptions for 651 yards, good enough for 8.1 yards per catch.

Whenever McCaffrey is lined up as a receiver, the Panthers don’t have a shortage of players to pair with Newton in the backfield.

“I think guys like Cap (Cameron Artis-Payne) and CJ (Anderson) and Kenjon (Barner) are guys that come in and give us some veteran swagger,” Rivera said.

The Panthers continue with OTAs this week before Mandatory Minicamp kicks off later this month.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.