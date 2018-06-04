NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championships wrap up

Over the weekend, four area teams competed in the NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships.

In 3A action, Crest took on New Hanover in baseball, while Alexander Central battled Cleveland in the softball state title series. Crest was swept by New Hanover, losing the second game of the series 2-1 on Saturday.

This marks the second straight season that Crest has fallen in the state finals. Alexander Central found more success over the weekend, sweeping Cleveland for the state title.

Moving to 4A news, Ardrey Kell baseball won the first game of its series with Fuquay-Varina, but lost the next two and lost the series. The Knights led Game 2 by one run in the fifth inning, but fell behind in the bottom half and couldn’t recover, forcing a decisive Game 3.

In softball, South Caldwell also took Jack Britt to a third game, but ultimately fell and finished in second place. Pitcher Anna King threw a no-hitter in Game 2, a 3-0 South Caldwell win.

