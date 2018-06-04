Man shot in University City area dies day later, vehicle of interest being sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who was shot in Charlotte's University City area Monday morning died Tuesday.

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Tevin Javonte Snow, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of IBM Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Snow was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, officers said. Around noon on Tuesday, officials said Snow had died at the hospital.

Detectives say they believe someone shot the victim while he was driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a guardrail.

Police closed the area surrounding W WT Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive for some time as officers investigated.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating a car of interest and its occupants. The car was last seen around 11:20 a.m. traveling east on WT Harris Boulevard. It is believed to be a gray Honda Crosstour.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.