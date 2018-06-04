Man seriously injured in University City area shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Charlotte's University City area Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of IBM Drive around 11:30 a.m. Monday after responding to a shooting call.

The man went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives believe someone shot the man while he was driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a guardrail.

Police closed the area surrounding W WT Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive as officers investigated. Detectives are speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

