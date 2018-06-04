Disabled American Veterans officer, girlfriend accused of embezzling thousands from veteran groups

An officer with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 84 in Alexander County is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization, among other veteran groups.

Deputies say 65-year-old James Marion Benfield, treasurer of the DAV, embezzled around $5,800.

Benfield was also an officer in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. Investigators say Benfield embezzled from both organizations during the same time period. Transactions reportedly included ATM withdrawals and checks used to pay bills.

Benfield said that his 46-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Dixon, also used the ATM to withdraw money for their use. Dixon reportedly admitted to the act and was arrested on three counts of conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Benfield was charged with three counts of embezzlement.

The incidents happened between August 2017 and May 29, 2018.

Benfield and Dixon were each given a $15,500 secured bond.

