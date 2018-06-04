Man wanted in string of Charlotte armed robberies

A man is wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred over the Charlotte area this weekend.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man robbed the Speedway convenience store on North Tryon Street in University City at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. The next day, the R&K Express on Pence Road in University City was also robbed at gunpoint shortly after midnight.

Police believe the same man also robbed four other businesses around Charlotte from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Circle K on East Boulevard, 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard, Domino's on South Boulevard and a Dollar General on Albemarle Road were all robbed on Sunday, officers say.

The robber is believed to be between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with an average build, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

