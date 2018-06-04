Driver charged in deadly east Charlotte crash

A man accused of crashing into another vehicle in east Charlotte last week, killing his passenger, was charged Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 56-year-old Benjavan Pandech Yaemmongkol was driving a blue Toyota Sienna in the 7500 block of Pence Road Wednesday afternoon when he crossed the center line and struck a Silver Chevrolet Impala head-on. Yaemmongkol's passenger, 72-year-old Dorothy Clark Witherspoon, was killed in the crash.

Yaemmongkol was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center in the crash.

Witherspoon initially went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in critical condition but died Thursday morning. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was seriously injured in the crash.

Yaemmongkol suffered minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the wreck.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.