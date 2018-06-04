Firefighters: Awning on west Charlotte home falls, pins man by the ankle

A man was injured after part of an awning fell on him in west Charlotte Monday morning.

The rescue call came out around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of West Boulevard. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a man was working on the home when the awning on the front porch fell and pinned him by the ankle.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say. He is expected to be OK.

A portion of West Boulevard was shut down for some time while crews responded to the scene. The road has since reopened.

