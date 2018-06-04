One taken to the hospital following west Charlotte crash

A person was seriously injured when a vehicle overturned in a crash in west Charlotte Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. Interstate 85 near Little Rock Road at Exit 30. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck shut down the right lane on the interstate. The lane is expected to reopen around 8 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash. No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

