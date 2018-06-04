Tree comes down, damages home on Crescent Road in Rockwell

A weekend of strong storms that passed through various parts of Rowan County bringing down trees ended with another downed tree on Sunday night.

Daniel Michael of the American Red Cross says that the agency was called to respond to the 2300 block of Crescent Road after a tree fell onto a home, displacing three people.

The home had heavy damage, according to Michael.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross provided assistance for hotel, food, and other needs. The Rockwell Rural Fire Department requested that the Red Cross respond.

The storm also brought down power lines in the area. At one point more than 1200 residents were without power in Rowan County, according to Duke Energy.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.