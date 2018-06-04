One killed, three others seriously injured in Steele Creek crash

Lauren Rich's father, Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich was killed in the line of duty over a decade ago. His fellow officers made sure his daughter felt her dad's presence as she graduated high school this weekend.More >>
A Minnesota fourth-grader's moving performance at his school talent show has gone viral.More >>
A weekend of strong storms that passed through various parts of Rowan County bringing down trees ended with another downed tree on Sunday night. Daniel Michael of the American Red Cross says that the agency was called to respond to the 2300 block of Crescent Road after a tree fell onto a home, displacing three people. The home had heavy damage, according to Michael. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided assistance for hotel, food, and other needs. The Rockwell Rur...More >>
Authorities say a Dallas woman admitted to fatally shooting her husband because he was beating the family cat. Mary Harrison, 47, was taken into custody Saturday in connection with the shooting.More >>
Williams, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, defeated incredible odds when she had a baby in law school -- literally. She was in labor in a Harvard Law School classroom while taking a final exam.More >>
