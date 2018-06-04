One killed, three others seriously injured in Steele Creek crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One killed, three others seriously injured in Steele Creek crash

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed and others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Steele Creek area Sunday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 14000 block of Steele Creek Road near Arrival Drive. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries. 

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander was heading north on Steele Creek Road towards South Tryon Street when he or she reportedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, according to officers. That's when the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata struck the Toyota Highlander head-on, police say. 

A third vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Sentra, also struck the Toyota Highlander during the crash, police say. 

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was pronounced dead on scene, police say. 

Police say the driver of the Toyota Highlander was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether the driver of the Toyota Highlander was speeding or under the influence of alcohol. 

The victim's name was not released. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call officers at 704-432-2169. 

